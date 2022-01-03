Tampa COVID-19 test site remains busy after holidays, city prepares to open second location

The number of new COVID-19 cases across the country and in the Bay Area continues to grow, and with that comes a demand to get tested for the virus.

Hillsborough County has seen more than 5,000 cases in the last week. Over at Al Lopez Park, doors opened at 7 a.m. Monday and large crowds showed up early. The line was out the door, going 200 to 300 yards down the access road. It was especially busy over the weekend.

Sunday, hundreds of people were in line waiting to get tested. Some told FOX 13 they were waiting for about 20 minutes, but others said the wait time was at least an hour.

The walk-up site at Al Lopez Park offers both PCR and rapid tests. On Tuesday, the city of Tampa will open a second site at Al Barnes Park, just north of Interstate 4 in Ybor City. The site will be open 7 a.m.- 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Two other sites, operated by Hillsborough County are also open, along with a Largo site in Pinellas County.

