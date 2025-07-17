Tampa's shrimping industry shrinks: A century-old family business fights to survive

The Brief Tampa’s Versaggi Shrimp Company, once a fleet of 55 boats, is now down to just five. Shrimpers said cheaper imports and rising costs are pushing the local industry toward extinction; 90% of shrimp consumed in the U.S. is imported. The Versaggi family, in business since 1912, hopes new tariffs and community support can help keep local shrimping alive.



Florida may be known for its seafood, but when it comes to shrimp, most of it isn’t coming from local waters.

What we know:

About 90% of shrimp consumed in the U.S. is imported from abroad, according to the Seafood Research & Education Alliance – and it’s taking a major toll on local businesses.

Tampa’s Versaggi Shrimp Company, which has operated since 1912, is one of the last of its kind. The fourth-generation family business has seen its fleet shrink dramatically from 55 vessels to just five in 2025.

What they're saying:

They hope new tariffs on foreign goods can help them stay in business.

"We’re on borrowed time here," Justin Versaggi said. "Trade laws, imports, higher fuel costs, expenses rising and prices staying the same or decreasing… we just don’t see much hope."

"Fishing families are now trying to divert their children away from the industry," said Sal Versaggi. "I don’t see how people can stay in the business."

"If you're going to buy a cheaper product, don't take pictures of our boats, of our nets, our fishermen, our livelihood, and then sell shrimp from Ecuador that was farm-raised in a pond, with chemicals and antibiotics," Versaggi said about local restaurants using foreign shrimp.

"This is a culture worth saving. There’s a lot of pride in coastal communities. We’re not asking for handouts — we just want to keep fishing."

What's next:

The Versaggi family is hopeful new tariffs on foreign shrimp could level the playing field and boost demand for domestic product. In the meantime, they’re asking Floridians to support local fishermen — and buy directly from the docks.