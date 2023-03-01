Tarpon Springs police searching for suspect who shot man sitting in car

A man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot while sitting in a car in Tarpon Springs on Tuesday night.

According to the Tarpon Springs Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of South Grosse Avenue shortly before 10:20 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

Investigators say the victim was struck by gunfire while sitting in his vehicle. Friends took the man to Bayonet Point Hospital.

Police investigating the shooting say the suspect was in a white four-door sedan.

READ: Tarpon Springs police investigating after shots fired at house, SUV

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Andrew Warwick at 727-938-2849, reference case TS23-5693.