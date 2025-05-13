Taylor Swift themed laser music show out of your wildest dreams coming to MOSI this week

The Brief MOSI is hosting its first-ever laser music show featuring Taylor Swift’s greatest hits. The event is on Thursday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. The event is for all ages and there will be more shows, according to the museum.



Swifties of all ages will have the best day at Tampa's Museum of Science & Industry this week.

The backstory:

The museum is hosting its first-ever laser music show featuring Taylor Swift’s greatest hits in the all-new Saunders Planetarium & Digital Dome Theatre on Thursday. The theatre is the second-largest planetarium in the United States.

"MOSI focuses on STEAM disciplines, so science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. And so, this digital dome is really a microcosm of everything that we try to do. Obviously, there's laser technology that's cutting edge that brings these kinds of shows to life," shared John Smith, MOSI's President and CEO. "The planetarium itself is obviously a great immersive teaching tool. But we do a lot with art throughout all of our programming because we find a lot of science in art and art in science."

Tampa, are you…ready for it?

Laser Taylor Swift is on Thursday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m.

A live planetarium show about the night sky will kick off the one-of-a-kind event. Then, there will be about 45 minutes of Taylor's songs playing along with laser music imagery.

Before heading into the theatre, guests will be able to enjoy BBQ from Station House and a full bar on-site. However, food cannot be taken inside the theatre.

The museum asks guests to come dressed in their favorite T-Swift era and be ready to sing, but dancing is discouraged for safety reasons.

What they're saying:

"It's an all ages show. So, you know, families can come. Parents can come if they didn't make it to the tour in person. They can all come out at a much more affordable price point and have a great night out here in Tampa," shared Smith.

Smith said tickets for Thursday's show are almost sold out, but this won't be the last time they host a Taylor Swift themed show. MOSI is planning future T-Swift shows and there will also be Queen and Pink Floyd shows next week.

