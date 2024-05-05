Tea party in Tampa helping raise money for children who are victims of sexual abuse

An Armature Works event hall turned into a little girl's fantasy tea party on Sunday.

Mothers and daughters spent the afternoon dressed to the nines, creating beautiful memories for an important cause.

"Today is one of those rare, rare moments that you get to see everything that's right with the world in one room," said Natasha Nascimento, founder of Redefining Refuge. "Our work is really, really heavy, and we see a lot of really horrible things happen to kids. So, to see them in this environment and just being little goals, it means the world to me."

The Mommy & Me High Tea party was founded by Alyssa Rhoads, and it started as a passion project with her two young daughters.

It quickly blossomed into a sold-out charity event, and for the past few years, has helped raise money for Redefining Refuge, a specialized non-profit founded by Natasha Nascimento.

Her life passion is to help and provide resources to young victims of human trafficking.

"We provide comprehensive services to sexually exploited and trafficked children," Natasha explained. "Our age range is typically between 11 and 17, but we do unfortunately get referrals for 7- to 9-year-old sometimes as well."

Which is why it's crucial to educate the next generation as early as possible.

Through her work, Natasha has created relationships with local leaders and hospitals because their missions align with one another.

TGH's Muma Children's Hospital is proud to be a leading sponsor, and vice president Melissa Golombek says benefits like Mommy & Me High Tea are not only an enjoyable experience for girls, but also a place where they can learn valuable lessons.

"It's really going to teach our young girls that they are accountable, and they are responsible, and they own their body," Golombek stressed. "What that means is that they have the power to say what happens and what doesn't happen."

"For us, it's about instilling that confidence, that self-esteem, strong families, you know, strong children, strong communities, less vulnerable. You know, human trafficking is the exploitation of vulnerability," Natasha added.

All proceeds will go towards comprehensive care that Redefining Refuge provides to victims and the Tampa Bay community.

Since 2019, they have netted almost $370,000, raising the most in the event's history in 2023 (nearly $143,000).

