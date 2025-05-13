Expand / Collapse search

Teacher, church choir leader faces child porn charges

By
Published  May 13, 2025 8:48am EDT
Pasco County
The Brief

    • Joseph Watson faces charges of possession of child sexual abuse material.
    • Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier says Watson was an elementary school teacher and church choir leader.
    • Uthmeier plans to give more details at a news conference with state and local law enforcement officials at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - A Pasco County elementary school teacher faces criminal charges related to child sexual abuse material, according to state prosecutors.

What we know:

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier says investigators arrested Joseph Watson of Land O' Lakes.

Uthmeier says, in addition to Watson's job as a "soon-to-be-former" teacher, he was also a leader in a church choir and took part in the church's summer youth program.

Mugshot of Joseph Watson. Courtesy: Pasco County Jail.

What they're saying:

"It’s hard to find a more depraved example of someone who betrayed the local community's trust than Mr. Watson," Uthmeier said in a statement on social media. "My prosecutors will bring down the full weight of the law on this predator."

What we don't know:

Uthmeier did not release any further details ahead of a planned news conference in Tampa with state and local law enforcement officials at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

This story was written with information from Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

