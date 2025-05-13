Teacher, church choir leader faces child porn charges

The Brief Joseph Watson faces charges of possession of child sexual abuse material. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier says Watson was an elementary school teacher and church choir leader. Uthmeier plans to give more details at a news conference with state and local law enforcement officials at 2 p.m. Tuesday.



A Pasco County elementary school teacher faces criminal charges related to child sexual abuse material, according to state prosecutors.

What we know:

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier says investigators arrested Joseph Watson of Land O' Lakes.

Uthmeier says, in addition to Watson's job as a "soon-to-be-former" teacher, he was also a leader in a church choir and took part in the church's summer youth program.

Mugshot of Joseph Watson. Courtesy: Pasco County Jail.

What they're saying:

"It’s hard to find a more depraved example of someone who betrayed the local community's trust than Mr. Watson," Uthmeier said in a statement on social media. "My prosecutors will bring down the full weight of the law on this predator."

What we don't know:

Uthmeier did not release any further details ahead of a planned news conference in Tampa with state and local law enforcement officials at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

