Teachers angry over superintendent seen without mask at Bucs celebration

Faculty from Hillsborough County Public Schools reached out to FOX 13 expressing their frustration toward Superintendent Addison Davis after seeing images of him without a mask in a large crowd during a Bucs celebration following Wednesday's boat parade.

Before the Super Bowl, Superintendent Davis sent an email to faculty, saying in part: "As we rally behind our home team, I encourage each of you to remain safe by continuing to practice social distancing, wear face coverings when necessary, and avoid large social gatherings where possible."

That is why faculty reached out to FOX 13 in anger.

Videos and pictures emerged of Superintendent Davis at the port among large crowds without a face covering.

FOX 13 reached out to the superintendent, who responded with a statement saying in part: "I wore my mask throughout the event, only taking it off briefly for a few photos and then putting it back on for the remainder of the time I was in attendance. As I said in my email to employees and families last week, we should always follow CDC guidelines to stay healthy and safe, and that includes me. In hindsight, I should have kept my mask on for the entire celebration."

A spokesperson for the district sent FOX 13 pictures of Superintendent Davis at the celebration wearing a mask. Some people he is pictured with are not wearing face coverings.