Tech company hopes to solve water scarcity by turning air into H2O

A tech company moving to Tampa has a novel approach to solving global water scarcity.

Genesis Systems is announcing it is relocating its headquarters from Kansas City to Tampa.

The advanced technology company aims to solve global water scarcity with its innovative atmospheric water generation device called Water Cube, which is about the size of a shipping container.

Water Cube harvests air and converts it into clean drinking water.

Water Cube is designed to be energy efficient and can produce water quantities on an industrial scale, up to 10,000,000 gallons of water per day, with no access to a water source required.

The United Nations predicts that by 2025, 1.8 billion people will be living in countries or regions with absolute water scarcity. Two-thirds of the world’s population could be living in water-stressed conditions.

Advertisement

Genesis Systems currently has 20 staff members but says it plans to create 125 jobs over the next 5 years. These jobs include executives, engineers, technicians, programmers, managers, assembly workers and more.