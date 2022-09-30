TECO, Duke Energy expect majority of customers will have restored power by Sunday

Power outages continue to be the biggest problem for most residents in the Tampa Bay area. More than 260,000 people were still without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

TECO said the majority of their customers will have power by Sunday evening while Duke Energy said most of their customers will have it by Sunday morning.

After a major hurricane like Ian, there is no greater sight in a neighborhood like power line crews working on getting the lights back on. One group of lineman traveled all the way from Uvalde, Texas.

TECO officials said about 3,000 linemen are in the Tampa Bay area working to help restore power.

For Duke Energy and their customers in Pinellas and Pasco counties said they hope to have power restored for 90% of them by Sunday morning. More than 97,000 people in those counties were still in the dark Friday.

There is a hierarchy as far as who gets restored right away after a major storm. First, crews work to restore power at hospital and medical clinics, then grocery stories and gas stations and then residents.