TECO looking to add observation dock at Manatee Viewing Center

A proposed expansion at TECO’s Manatee Viewing Center may bring more people up close to Florida’s manatees.

Florida's manatee population is just one of many things that makes the Sunshine State special. People come from around the world to catch a glimpse of the threatened mammals.

Soon, there may be a new way to see the animals. Tampa Electric is hoping to expand the dock at its Manatee Viewing Center, bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors closer than ever.

No matter how many times you have seen that thick, wrinkled skin or those stiff whiskers, the sight of a manatee is awe-inspiring. When temperatures drop, hundreds of sea cows flock to the spa-like water near TECO's Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach. So have 600,000 visitors in the 2021-2022 season.

Soon, visitors may see those stubbly snouts even closer. Port Tampa Bay just approved a minor work permit application for TECO to add a 152-foot observation dock on the north side of its existing pier. Since it's a state and federal manatee sanctuary, TECO needs approval from a few more agencies.

"I think the goal is to educate them, not just on the manatees but other wildlife," said Jamie Woodlee, TECO Environmental Technician in a previous interview. "I think when you see it up close and personal, it hits the heart and you tend to think a bit more about it."

Sanctuaries like these are crucial for protecting the manatee population. A record 1,101 manatees died last year, many from starvation, due to the lack of seagrass in the Indian River Lagoon, caused by poor water quality along the east coast.

More than 440 manatees have died so far this year. It's a slower pace than last year but still well ahead of the five-year average.

"After weeks of declining carcass numbers along the Atlantic coast, there was an uptick last week that coincided with the cold snap that we experienced in Florida," said Andy Garrett with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. "We did see some more carcasses come in. We do expect that number to go back down, as the weather warms."

More distant observation at places like the Manatee Viewing Center helps to keep manatees safe. According to FWC, when the mammals must use up energy to escape human disturbances, they can no longer use that energy to search for food.

If the proposal gets the necessary approvals, the new dock could be ready on November 1 when the next season begins. The Manatee Viewing Center is open until April 15th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.