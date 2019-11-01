Expand / Collapse search

TECO's Manatee Viewing Center reopens for season

Manatees
FOX 13 News
Manatees gather in the warm waters of TECO's Apollo Beach plant during the winter. (FOX 13 / file)

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - Tampa Electric’s Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach opened back up for the season today.

It's a popular spot for a variety of marine life, but especially manatees. Once temperatures start to drop, they look for warmer waters and TECO’s plant is perfect for them.

No matter how cold it gets outside, water in the plant’s discharge canal stays at least 68 degrees.

Manatees have been gathering at the plant since the early ‘70s. The spot is now a designated manatee sanctuary.

Admission and parking for the viewing center is free.

FOX 13 / file