TECO's Manatee Viewing Center reopens for season

Tampa Electric’s Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach opened back up for the season today.

It's a popular spot for a variety of marine life, but especially manatees. Once temperatures start to drop, they look for warmer waters and TECO’s plant is perfect for them.

No matter how cold it gets outside, water in the plant’s discharge canal stays at least 68 degrees.

Manatees have been gathering at the plant since the early ‘70s. The spot is now a designated manatee sanctuary.

Admission and parking for the viewing center is free.

