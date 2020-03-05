Teen charged in deadly shooting of Bradley Hulett bonds out of jail

article

The teenager accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old Bradley Hulett was booked and bonded out of jail within 30 minutes, according to the teen’s jail record.

On Wednesday, at 10:28 p.m., online jail records show 15-year-old Christopher Bevan was booked into Hillsborough County Jail. By 10:58 p.m., he bonded out.

Last week, Bevan turned himself in after the State Attorney’s Office announced they will charge him with manslaughter. On Friday afternoon, he was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Days later, the State Attorney’s Office said Bevan will be tried as an adult.

He is accused of fatally shooting Hulett on December 13, 2019. In court documents released Tuesday, officials said Bevan was holding a towel to Bradley’s head and blurted out, “I pulled the trigger” when deputies arrived. The shooting occurred inside a Tampa police officer’s home.

Bradley Hulett

According to those records, the officer’s 15-year-old son used a paper clip to unlock a bedroom in order to use the bathroom. He spotted the gun and said, “Let’s go scare Bradley.”

When Bradley saw the gun he said, “Oh, that’s real,” according to Bevan’s affidavit.

Detectives said moments later, Bevan grabbed the gun, started playing with it and asked, “What if it’s loaded?” The boys said Bevan was “waving it around” and then heard a gunshot, officials said.

Then, Bradley slumped over at the computer table where he had been sitting.

One of the boys called 911 and told deputies Bradly wasn’t responding but was breathing.

Bradley was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

