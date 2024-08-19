Teen dies after seeking shelter under banyan tree that was struck by lightning in downtown St. Pete

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A 16-year-old girl has died nearly a month after a tree she was standing under with three of her friends was struck by lightning.

Joseph King told FOX 13 that his daughter Ashley passed away early Monday morning despite the 24-hour care she was receiving from doctors and nurses.

King said that the damage to his daughter’s brain was too much for her body to overcome.

Ashley King's father said she passed away Monday morning, nearly a month after she was standing under a tree in downtown St. Petersburg that was struck by lightning. Image is courtesy of Joseph King.

According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, crews went to the corner of 3rd Avenue and Beach Drive around 5:45 p.m. on July 25 where they found two teens lying on the ground. First responders added that two teens came up to them and said they were hurt as well.

Bystanders told FOX 13 that they heard the loud cracks of thunder and lightning and then almost immediately saw a sea of ambulances and fire trucks rush to the scene.

"From what we know, it did strike the tree, which, obviously it's a very big tree," St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Operations Chie Richard Gomolak said. "Those trees are pretty old there. Most of us have been in that area and kind of understand how big they actually are. So, any strike in the general area, along with the rain and the ground being wet, can create an issue. So, we don't think it was a direct strike on any one person in particular, but we think it hit the area and that kind of created a problem."

Three of the teens were listed as stable at either Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital in St. Pete or John's Hopkins All Children's Hospital after the lightning strike. Gomolak said some of the teens suffered slight burns.

However, Ashley, a rising junior at Hollins High School, was in critical condition after her dad said she went into cardiac arrest for 15 minutes while being treated. He added that paramedics were able to get a pulse as they pulled into Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital.

She was later transferred to John’s Hopkins All Children’s Hospital where she passed away several weeks later.

Ashley King was a rising junior at Hollins High School. Image is courtesy of Joseph King.

Shortly after the lightning strike occurred, King said he wanted people to know that hiding under a tree in a storm is not a good idea.

"Obviously, we live in Florida. We're very well aware of how fast the storms approach and how quickly they can come up on us, but take the threat seriously because people are struck by lightning. It is very serious, and I think we're lucky. A lot of people kind of take that for granted," Gomolak said.

Gomolak and Fox 13 FOX 13's Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto said if you hear thunder, assume that lightning is in the area and find shelter.

"Lightning can strike seven miles, ten miles away from the parent thunderstorm, so even though you see a thunderstorm in the distance, if you hear thunder, technically you're in danger of being hit," Dellegatto said.

