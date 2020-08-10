Teen dies following Lakeland crash, police say

Three teenagers were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night, with one of the teens passing away from her injuries the following morning, police say.

Lakeland police said a 2002 Chevy pickup truck was heading north on Kathleen Road, approaching the West 2nd Street intersection when the 16-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle.

Investigators said the truck slid on the roadway, struck a curb and hit a utility pole. The truck flipped onto its roof and landed in the roadway. When first responders arrived, around 10:42 p.m., they found the teen driver and two passengers inside, ages 16 and 15.

The male driver and front-seat female passengers had minor injuries, and both were wearing a seatbelt, police said. A female passenger in the backseat had serious injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt, officials added.

She was taken to Lakeland Regional Health and passed away from her injuries shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday.

Police said speed and road conditions are being considered as factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Tyler Anderson at 863-834-2553 or tyler.anderson@lakelandgov.net.

