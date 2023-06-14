Teen fights for life following stabbing at Pinellas Park Wells Fargo Bank, police say
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a teen with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night.
According to police, the 19-year-old was stabbed around 9 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 7100 US Highway 19 N.
Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The PPPD has released a description of the suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.