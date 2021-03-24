Teen girls, 13 and 15, charged in deadly botched carjacking, taser attack near Nats Park

Authorities say they have arrested and charged two teen girls in a deadly attempted carjacking and taser attack that happened Tuesday afternoon near Nationals Park in Southeast D.C.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Van Street SE.

Investigators say the suspects assaulted 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar with a taser while attempting to pull off the carjacking that resulted in the crash.

Sources told FOX 5 on Tuesday that Anwar was dragged by the vehicle during the incident.

Officials have identified the suspects only as a 13-year-old girl from Southeast, and a 15-year-old girl from Fort Washington, Maryland.

The teens were arrested Tuesday and charged with felony murder and armed carjacking.

Anwar was an UberEats driver and in the process of making a delivery when the incident happened.

Uber shared the following statement with FOX 5 on Wednesday:

"We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad’s family during this difficult time. We’re grateful the suspects have been arrested and thank the Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence with this investigation."

Anwar's family also released a statement regarding his death:

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.