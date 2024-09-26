Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
6
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters
Tornado Watch
from THU 6:45 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Hernando County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Manatee County, Hardee County, Citrus County, Sarasota County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Teen shot in Tarpon Springs, police searching for suspect

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 26, 2024 6:43am EDT
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - A 17-year-old was shot in Tarpon Springs on Wednesday night, according to police.

Officials say officers responded to the 1000 block of Starlight Cove just after 11 p.m. According to the police department, officers found a 17-year-old with a single, non-life threatening gunshot injury.

READ: Live updates: Hurricane Helene expected to make landfall in Florida as a 'catastrophic' Category 4 storm

Investigators say the unidentified shooter was driving a light colored four-door sedan, possibly white or silver, that may have defects on the passenger side from gunshot damage. 

According to authorities, this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Melton of the Tarpon Springs Police Department at 727-938-2849.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: