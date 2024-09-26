Teen shot in Tarpon Springs, police searching for suspect

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 17-year-old was shot in Tarpon Springs on Wednesday night, according to police.

Officials say officers responded to the 1000 block of Starlight Cove just after 11 p.m. According to the police department, officers found a 17-year-old with a single, non-life threatening gunshot injury.

Investigators say the unidentified shooter was driving a light colored four-door sedan, possibly white or silver, that may have defects on the passenger side from gunshot damage.

According to authorities, this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Melton of the Tarpon Springs Police Department at 727-938-2849.

