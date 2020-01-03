Teen stole car and crashed it into a St. Pete home, police say

Two people – a teenager and another juvenile – were taken to the hospital after crashing a stolen car into a home, according to St. Petersburg police.

Police said they received a call about the car crash just after 5 a.m. Friday. They said the 14-year-old driver stolen a family friend’s vehicle, lost control of it, and crashed into a home in the 2400 block of 57th Street North.

The driver and a juvenile passenger were taken to All Children’s Hospital. Both have non-life threatening injuries.

Police said no one was inside the home when the crash happened, and there is no structural damage.

