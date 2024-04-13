Second Armature Works shooting suspect appears in court, teen remains behind bars

article

A teenager appeared in court Saturday on charges related to Tuesday’s shooting near Armature Works in Tampa.

Jaimartez Young, 19, has been charged with attempted murder in the first-degree, premeditated discharge, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm in public.

He turned himself in to police on Friday.

Pictured: Jaimartez Young

Saturday’s hearing lasted less than two minutes and was basically a formality: Young’s next court date was set for Friday, April 19, which is when his lawyers told FOX 13 they’ll ask to continue the hearing.

"We need more time to investigate," Young’s attorney, Dino Michaels, said.

Tampa police said their investigation showed two groups of teenagers got into an argument outside Stone's Throw Restaurant on Tuesday. But the situation escalated, and shots were fired.

"This is completely unacceptable. This is a family environment," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said during a news conference Tuesday.

A pregnant mother was one of at least three people hit and injured. Her husband told FOX 13 she was shot in both legs.

Josh Brown with his wife.

"The worst feeling that you could ever have as a parent is feeling helpless to help your family," Josh Brown, the shooting victim’s husband, said.

Young’s little brother was also injured by the gunfire, according to Young’s attorney, Rick Escobar.

"I can tell you that certainly, it was not my client that was involved in the verbal altercation. But I can tell you certainly -- that without question -- my client’s little brother was attacked," Escobar told FOX 13 on Friday. "Not only attacked but shot."

Investigators also arrested Gabriel Catuy, 17, the day after the shooting on attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm charges.

"Understand that my client’s little brother was struck by a bullet from that individual," Escobar said. "And so, that hopefully puts this case in context that there is a real self-defense issue here."

Young is being held without bond.

"We’re doing an investigation in this case," Michaels said. "We get to try to show the court, hey maybe this is self-defense. Maybe this is defense of others."

