Teen volunteer spreads kindness, encourages others to experience joy of giving back

A Brooksville teenager hopes to inspire others to follow in her footsteps and volunteer.

Volunteering at the Metropolitan Ministries Holiday Tent in Tampa has been a tradition for Emma Bolton for nearly 10 years. She drives all the way from Brooksville to lend a hand.

"I was 8 years old was the first time I volunteered here at the Holiday Tent and it really impacted my life," she shared. "I've done the hospitality and I've also stocked shelves. I do a lot of Metropolitan Ministries collection throughout the summer and holiday season for Thanksgiving and Christmas."

To get the word out about those collections, she's created pages on Instagram and Facebook called Emma's Seeds of Kindness.

"A lot of people do collect and they support me. I share quotes. I have free book giveaways mostly. It's just like my home page of my different projects. I do a lot of water conservation projects with Brooksville Elementary. I'm also a beekeeper so I do a lot of different things," stated Bolton.

But she always makes time to help out at Metropolitan Ministries and plant seeds about the joy of giving back.

"It makes me really happy," she exclaimed. "I just get this wonderful feeling like to see the people that need the help and I know that I'm actually making an impact on someone else's life. It makes a really big difference on mine. So it makes me want to let other people know to do and help others."

Emma's Seeds of Kindness is on Instagram at @emmas_seeds_of_kindness

