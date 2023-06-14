Teen was under influence of alcohol, marijuana before deadly Dunedin crash, deputies say

article

An 18-year-old is facing DUI manslaughter charges stemming from a crash that killed one person in April.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Dominic Rampi was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time of the collision.

Detectives say Rampi was speeding when he blew through a red light at the intersection of Belcher and Curlew Roads shortly before 11 p.m. on April 5.

As he entered the intersection, deputies say Rampi collided with a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Marion Miller.

Post-crash, Miller struck a 2010 Mazda driven by 38-year-old Rachel Worley, according to PCSO.

Miller was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Worley was not injured in the crash.

Investigators say Rampi was injured in the crash, though the extent of his injuries was not released.

He was arrested for DUI manslaughter on Tuesday and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.