Teenager driver killed, 17-year-old passenger injured in single-vehicle crash in Lakeland, police say

The Lakeland Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old male and injured a 17-year-old female early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. on Sleepy Hill Road.

Police say a 2008 Ford Expedition was traveling eastbound on Sleepy Hill Road, approaching the intersection with Kennedy Boulevard, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree in the median.

The 17-year-old driver died at the scene. A female passenger was taken to Lakeland Regional Health with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say excessive speed may have played a role in the crash.

The road was closed for about six hours while police processed the scene for the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sergeant Doug Mills at doug.mills@lakelandgov.net.