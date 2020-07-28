'Tell us you're okay': Missing St. Pete mom, daughter's vehicle last seen in Tennessee

A missing mother and daughter from Pinellas County were supposed to be on a flight to Maine Tuesday morning, but they did not board the flight, St. Pete detectives said, adding there is no evidence the pair are in the St. Petersburg-area.

Angela and Alexis Jolley were last seen by family and friends in their home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:30 p.m.

Since then, St. Pete detectives said they learned the mother and daughter were spotted on the morning of July 23, packing up Angela's dark-blue 2018 Toyota Camry around 6:30 a.m.

Both were seen in the vehicle, along with their two small, white dogs. Police said both of their phones were left in the home.

At 6:50 a.m., they were caught on surveillance camera at Angela's bank, withdrawing and transferring money between two different bank accounts.

Advertisement

During a press conference, Detective Kevin Haemmelmann said the agency is working on subpoenas to obtain the bank records for both the mother and daughter.

Investigators said they have been working with agencies outside of Florida, adding that the Toyota Camry was spotted outside of Valdosta, Georgia at 11:29 a.m. on the morning of July 23.

The last sighting of the vehicle was Saturday at 7:09 a.m.. in Memphis, Tennessee.

RELATED: Search planned Tuesday near Bay Pines VA for mother, daughter missing 5 days

Haemmelmann said it doesn't appear they are in any harm. Instead, investigators believe they wanted to get away and not let people know where they were heading.

"Angela, Alexis, we are not looking to bring you back," Haemmelmann said. "What we need you to do is call us and tell us you're okay. Until we have contact with you, we will not stop searching."

They were scheduled to fly to Maine Tuesday morning, but St. Pete detectives said they were not on the flight. Haemmelmann said local law enforcement officials in Maine have not located them or the Toyota Camry.

There has also not been any social media activity between the two. It doesn't appear they are in the St. Pete-area either, Haemmelmann said.

"Personally, I have never seen somebody ever do something like this," he explained. "We welcome any help that the community can offer."

Family and friends have created a Facebook page so the community can stay updated on the search and provide information. They have also scheduled an organized search near Bay Pines VA.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department.