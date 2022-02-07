Temple Terrace leaders hold special session in wake of bribery scandal

Temple Terrace city council members have called an emergency meeting to discuss their next steps forward after the arrest and termination of their development director and the ousting of the city manager. They are now tasked with restoring the community's trust in the wake of the bribery scandal.

Temple Terrace development director Amir Anisi was arrested last week on his way to work. Investigators say Anisi gave insider information to an unlicensed contractor to help their company secure a contract to renovate racquetball courts at the city’s family rec center …

"With this information, his friend submitted his bid under that estimate, ensuring that his company would win the bid," said Mark Brutnell, FDLE special agent-in-charge.

In exchange for helping him win the job, detectives say Anisi told the contractor he expected a discount on some home renovations he’d hired him to do.

(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Anisi is facing bid tampering and bribery charges.

Mayor Ross said the city would do a review to make sure this type of situation would not happen again.

"I want to assure the residents of our city, and those doing business with our city, that Temple Terrace will not tolerate this kind of behavior," Ross said in a statement. "Myself, and all the members of the city council, are committed to the highest standards of integrity and will continue to demand transparency and excellence from our staff."

A day after his arrest, city council unanimously voted to fire City Manager Charles Stephenson after they said he failed to properly supervise Anisi and would not cooperate with law enforcement investigating the allegations.

Now-former Temple Terrace city manager Charles Stephenson

Council Member Meredith Abel Stephenson was not a target of the FDLE investigation, however, when asked, investigators did not "proclaim the innocence" of Stephenson. She made the motion for the vote to terminate Stepheson's contract.

Abel noted Anisi reported directly to Stephenson and was under his purview. She said it "stands to reason Mr. Stephenson was either negligent in his duties or complicit in Mr. Anisi's activities."

"I believe Mr. Anisi could not have done this without active or passive cooperation from the city manager," she continued.

Able added the situation, "is not reflective of Temple Terrace and its staff, as a whole."

Mayor Andy Ross put forth Temple Terrace Police Chief Ken Albano to be acting city manager until an interim city manager is identified.

The meeting to discuss the city’s new interim manager position will take place Monday at 6 p.m