Ten suspects in Polk County accused of CARES Act fraud

A total of ten people from Polk County were arrested for fraudulently obtaining federal CARES Act funding, detectives announced Friday.

According to a news release, the suspects face several charges, including fraud and theft.

"Many of the suspects are already receiving government assistance, such as food stamps and unemployment," according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Grady Judd and Deputy County Manager Joe Halman will provide additional details during a Friday press conference.

Check back for updates.

