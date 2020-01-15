Tennessee law enforcement responding to reports of active shooter at McGhee Tyson airbase

A spokesman at the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Tennessee says the local sheriff's office is responding to an active shooter situation that has the base on lockdown.

Officer Travers Hurst says local law enforcement is sweeping the area in Alcoa, Tennessee.

The base is home to the 134th Air Refueling Wing. Spokeswoman Becky Huckabee with McGhee Tyson Airport says there are no flight delays at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.