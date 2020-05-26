The doctor is in: Dr. BBQ in downtown St. Petersburg reopens its doors

If you're craving BBQ, it may be time to pay a visit to the doctor

Off of Central Avenue in downtown St. Petersburg, Dr. BBQ is located in the heart of the baseball district. It is a meat-heavy menu, but there are vegan options too.

"We feed everybody," said Ray Lampe, also known as Dr. BBQ. "We take the vegans really seriously. We take good care of them."

All of their meats will still be smoked on-site. Although they are open for dining-in, Lampe says they will continue offering delivery and carryout, where they bring your order to your vehicle.

"Our guys, they did such a great job," he told FOX 13. "From day one, it was going to be carryout only, we decided we were going to be good at it. They have been killing it. If we're going to do it, let's do it right. But yeah, it's nice to have the guests sitting down again."

For customers returning for the first time since the barbecue spot reopens, things will be a little different in order to comply with the state's guidelines for phase two. Tables located downstairs, upstairs and outside will be spaced out to be six feet apart.

There is no bar seating, but they are still serving up cocktails. Lampe said they don't have as many bourbon labels as before due to the pandemic, but there are still some fine selections.

They are still searching local craft beer too, and all the sweet desserts, like bourbon chocolate cake, made from Horse Soldier bourbon and the popular pineapple upside down cake.

Dr. BBQ is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., but the hours could extend to 10 p.m. soon.

LINK: For more information, head over to Dr. BBQ's website.

