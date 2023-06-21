The Florida Center for Early Childhood raising $50k for campus updates

A Bay Area childhood center has a campaign that is focusing on child development.

Teachers are helping plant the future with children at The Florida Center for Early Childhood.

The Florida Center for Early Childhood is trying to raise money to update facilities and curriculum.

"The Florida Center, is a nonprofit organization that serves over 4,000 children annually who have developmental delays, disabilities, mental health challenges," Kristi Skoglund, Chief Executive Officer, The Florida Center for Early Childhood said.

To help the students, the Center has started a campaign called "Learn through Exploration, Activity and Play or "LEAP."

"We have to raise dollars to support not just the physical needs of our buildings and our classrooms and our services, but also to help support the additional services that children receive while they're here," Skoglund said. "We need to update our curriculum."

Offering services that kids need to become successful students means the center needs more funds.

"We have other equipment that we need on our campuses, like an informational technology, those kinds of like web based platforms that we use for children who go to our preschool," explained Skoglund.

The nonprofit organization serves over 4,000 children every year.

The center says updates are needed to build a creative atmosphere to learn.

"We want children to learn. We want children to be successful as they move ahead into preschool. But we want to create an environment where they are. They have a great start moving into their kindergarten years," Skoglund shared.

It's a move towards the future that the children will appreciate.

They hope to raise $50,000.

They hope to raise $50,000.


