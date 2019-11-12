The numbers are in: 1,300 people applied for rescued pups

article

The hundreds of people who entered an adoption lottery over the weekend should soon find out if they will be getting one of the 300 dogs rescued by Hillsborough County officials.

The dogs are being put up for adoption after being found living in poor conditions at an illegal puppy mill, according to investigators.

Most of them are small breeds and in high demand. More than 1,300 people ended up filling out applications to adopt them.

The random drawing will take place this Thursday. After that, the chosen families will then be notified.