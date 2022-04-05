Pursuit of perfection: John Hopkins All Children's Hospital trains with simulation, 3D technology

When it comes to healthcare and treating patients, preparation is key.

It’s why hospital staff at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg frequently trains in a simulated environment to prepare for high risk, rare or complex medical situations.

The Center for Medical Simulation and Innovative Education is designed to give doctors and nurses learning experiences in a truly immersive atmosphere but with mock patients.

With the technology available, manikins can be programmed to respond to the clinician in a variety of ways. This helps to reduce critical errors and provides patients a safer healthcare experience, according to Dr. Ladonna Bingham, SIM Center Medical Director.

Additionally, a medical grade 3D printer may be used by surgeons to take images of bodily organs.

This gives doctors a better view of what they will see in the operating room and improves patient outcomes.

