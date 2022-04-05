Expand / Collapse search

Pursuit of perfection: John Hopkins All Children's Hospital trains with simulation, 3D technology

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - When it comes to healthcare and treating patients, preparation is key.

It’s why hospital staff at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg frequently trains in a simulated environment to prepare for high risk, rare or complex medical situations.

The Center for Medical Simulation and Innovative Education is designed to give doctors and nurses learning experiences in a truly immersive atmosphere but with mock patients.

With the technology available, manikins can be programmed to respond to the clinician in a variety of ways. This helps to reduce critical errors and provides patients a safer healthcare experience, according to Dr. Ladonna Bingham, SIM Center Medical Director.

Additionally, a medical grade 3D printer may be used by surgeons to take images of bodily organs. 

This gives doctors a better view of what they will see in the operating room and improves patient outcomes.

