Pursuit of perfection: John Hopkins All Children's Hospital trains with simulation, 3D technology
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - When it comes to healthcare and treating patients, preparation is key.
It’s why hospital staff at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg frequently trains in a simulated environment to prepare for high risk, rare or complex medical situations.
The Center for Medical Simulation and Innovative Education is designed to give doctors and nurses learning experiences in a truly immersive atmosphere but with mock patients.
With the technology available, manikins can be programmed to respond to the clinician in a variety of ways. This helps to reduce critical errors and provides patients a safer healthcare experience, according to Dr. Ladonna Bingham, SIM Center Medical Director.
Additionally, a medical grade 3D printer may be used by surgeons to take images of bodily organs.
This gives doctors a better view of what they will see in the operating room and improves patient outcomes.
