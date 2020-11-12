The Weeknd to headline Super Bowl Halftime Show in Tampa

article

NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that three-time Grammy Award winner The Weeknd will bring his popular falsetto vocals to the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

The Weeknd is coming off a huge 2020 highlighted by his Billboard 200 No. 1 album After Hours and its breakout single, "Blinding Lights," which became the Canadian pop star’s fifth No. 1 single on the Hot 100 and set several chart records.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, says he's humbled by the opportunity.

"We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," The Weeknd said in a statement. "I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

The Weeknd joins a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Madonna, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson and last year's duo of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

"We are thrilled to have The Weeknd join us in Tampa Bay on the Pepsi Halftime Stage," the NFL’s chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp said in a statement. "Halftime Show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV."

Roc Nation and Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-producers of the halftime show. The game and halftime show will air live on CBS.

In October, the National Football League announced that there will be limited admission to the 2021 Super Bowl due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While there is no set capacity figure yet, the league said it is exploring scenarios based on capacity limits at regular-season games around the country, which average about 20 percent. Raymond James Stadium can hold 65,890 fans, so about 13,000 fans would be allowed in if the NFL decides to go with 20 percent attendance.

