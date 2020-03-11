Their favorite restaurant pitches in to help their favorite cause

A passion for food and a passion to help others made it easy for one family to pick where they eat.

Jim Racky has been in law enforcement for his entire career but it wasn’t until only a few years ago that he was introduced to Law Enforcement United. The non-profit organization raises funds to remember fallen officers and honor their families.

The group also helps kids of fallen officers go to a summer camp, which is designed just for them where they can interact with similar kids and even counselors if they choose.

“I am law enforcement, I’ve been in houses of fallen families, and I don’t want my wife to ever have to go through that without any backup or someone helping her,” Jim offered.

“That is why I support the team," added Jim's wife Lori. "I am the part of the support network. I normally work with the food team and we make sure that all of these guys that are riding a 120 miles a day have anything they need, and we are going to give it to them.”

Jim and Lori first found Ferraro's Italian Grille years ago in Bradenton. It quickly became their favorite restaurant. After they joined Law Enforcement United, they were searching for a way to fundraise and asked the restaurant’s owners if they could set up a table out front.

“We have to fundraise, this year our goal was $30,000, so we know we have to come up with events. We sat down with the owner one day and said, ‘Hey would you be willing to let us sell shirts here and try to raise money for the cause.' He said, ‘Yeah, sure, I’ll even cut a certain percentage of our sales for the day, too,’” Jim explained.

Now it’s an annual tradition for the couple and the restaurant as they prepare for the group’s biggest event with a 250-mile bicycle ride from Chesapeake VA to Washington D.C. from May 10 - 12.

