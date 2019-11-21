There may be unmarked graves at MacDill Air Force Base, historians say

article

After discovering two forgotten predominantly African American cemeteries buried under developments in Tampa, historians and archeologists believe there are more. One may even exist on MacDill Air Force Base.

MacDill was established in 1939 on the southernmost tip of Tampa. It’s unclear what, if anything, the government knew about the cemetery at the time. MacDill spokesman Lt. Brandon Hanner told FOX 13 they’ve only recently learned about speculation the burial site may still be on base.

“As of right now, we have information that speculates that there is a cemetery on the base. It’s in the northwest corner of the base in a wooded area,” he explained, “but as of now we have no official records saying that there is or is not a cemetery.”

The news comes as the Hillsborough school district confirmed 145 graves found on the grounds of King High School.

In August, archeologists found 130 graves under the Robles Park Apartments in Tampa.

Both were the final resting places of hundreds of African Americans. In the early and mid-1900s many of the lands were sold and buildings were erected right on top of the cemeteries to make way for new development.

According to historians, it’s a practice that happened repeatedly across Tampa and in other parts of the country, particularly to African American graveyards.

“In many cases, people knew that they were purchasing land where there were these black cemeteries but because of our history of racism there are many people who ignored that,” explained Patricia Hilliard-Nunn, University of Florida’s African -American Studies senior lecturer.

Archeologists working on the Robles Park and King High School sites used ground-penetrating radar to confirm the graves, which have either been built over or completely obscured by time.

Hanner said MacDill is in the process allocating resources to search the area of the base where old city and county records said a cemetery once stood. He said the process could begin in January.

If gravesites are discovered on base, MacDill officials assure the dead will be treated with respect.

“If we do find a cemetery on the base,” Hanner said, “we’re going to go above and beyond to honor the people who were buried there.”