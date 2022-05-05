'They had a target': HCSO releases new video of deadly Town ‘N’ Country shooting

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of suspects involved in a homicide last month at a Town 'n' Country shopping center.

Deputies said it happened outside the Panda Kitchen & Bath last month. They hope the video helps them identify and find the shooters.

Detectives said on April 23, the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled near the victim’s car and three men got out and shot multiple times. Officers later found the man dead inside his car.

"They had a target. They wanted to make sure that they got the job done, but they also did it in broad daylight with a lot of other people around them and didn't think of anybody else besides. Unfortunately, the death of this individual," Marco Villarreal with Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies hope people will come forward with information that leads to an arrest.

"Well, at this point, we need the public's help. We were asking for someone to help us piece this together. Thankfully, we have that surveillance video," Villarreal said.

Advertisement

If you recognize the persons involved, please call HCSO at 813-247-8200. As a reminder, you can report and share information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS).