This 1958 Buick Special gets a shot of Lightning

In this week's Great Rides, Mariah took a spin in the ‘Boltmobile:’ A 1958 Buick Special from Good Day view Anthony Urgovitch in Tampa.

"I'm a big fan," Urgovitch said of the Lightning. He's also a long-time season ticket holder.

Urgovitch says he didn't really know much about cars when he bought the classic Buick.

"I'm a bass player, not a car enthusiast," he joked. "But I said this is a way to get my feet wet so I started tinkering and with a lot of help from others, I got the thing running."

What the Boltmobile lacks in power steering or A/C, it makes up in original charm under the hood.

"It's a 364 Nailhead and it's all original. I mean we did a few things," continued Urgovitch. "Put in some gas filters and things like that, but it really is almost stock."

You can submit your own ride to WTVTgreatrides@fox.com.