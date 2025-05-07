'This was not just a drug deal' arrest made over a year after overdose death: HCSO

The Brief An arrest has been made over a year and a half after an overdose death in Riverview, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Quadrian Harris, 32, was taken into custody at the time, but he was only charged with trafficking fentanyl and resisting arrest without violence. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement continued their investigation and found that Johnson's overdose was caused by fentanyl.



A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal overdose more than a year and a half ago in Riverview, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

Back in November 2023, deputies responded to a medical emergency where they found an unresponsive 23-year-old man.

The victim, Jordan Johnson, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Quadrian Harris, 32, was taken into custody at the time, but he was only charged with trafficking fentanyl and resisting arrest without violence.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement continued their investigation and found that Johnson's overdose was caused by fentanyl.

After presenting their findings to the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office, a first-degree murder charge was approved and Harris was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says he is dedicated to holding fentanyl dealers accountable in Hillsborough County.

What they're saying:

"This arrest is a reminder that drug dealers who poison our communities with deadly substances will be held accountable," said Chronister. "This was not just a drug deal. It was a deadly transaction that cost a young man his life. We remain committed to pursuing justice for every victim and their loved ones."

The investigation remains active.

