This year's Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix has been canceled

Another local sporting event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This time, it's the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix.

Part of the reason they decided to cancel is because fewer racing teams would have been able to participate.

Every international team that came last year said they wouldn't be able to come this year due to travel restrictions.

"Various race teams based in the United States, and race site organizers, have also shared that they are faced with limited support from sponsors until more guidelines are announced pertaining to safe social distancing and future travel restrictions," according to a statement from organizers.

Next year's Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix is scheduled for June 25.

