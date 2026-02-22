Thousands of runners hit the streets for Tampa's 49th Gasparilla Distance Classic

article

The Brief Thousands of runners participated in the 49th Gasparilla Distance Classic in Tampa, competing in the 5K, 15K, half marathon and 8K races. The race continues its long-standing community impact, raising nearly $7 million for local youth charities since 1978, with organizers expecting to surpass that mark this year. The long-running race remains a Tampa tradition, welcoming elite athletes and casual runners alike.



Ready, set, race!

"We have raucous rowdy fun, and I'm addicted to it," Fitz Kohler, announcer for the Gasparilla Distance Classic, said.

The backstory:

The 49th run of the Gasparilla Distance Classic kicked off this weekend, where thousands of athletes race in the 5K, 15K, half marathon and 8K right in the heart of Tampa.

"It means we've been successful," Susan Harmeling, event director for the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic, said.

Big picture view:

Not only bringing people together through running, but raising millions for charity all across the area.

"We have been able to give more money to charity. Since 1978, we've literally written checks for almost $7 million. We'll go over $7 [million] this year," Harmeling said. "It's always been my goal to give more the next year than we did the previous year. During COVID, it was very painful because we just could not give the amounts of money. So, it's very important to me that I do what I can to help the organization to meet its mission, which is raising funds for youth charitable organizations."

For nearly 50 years, the Gasparilla Distance Classic has become a staple in the city’s annual celebrations.

"There’s no obligation to run, and we have the most fit people here and the least fit people. Long distance, very short distances, so give it a shot, come on out, go as slow as you like, we will take care of you, and we will celebrate you at the finish," Kohler said.

Whether you cross the finish line first, or are just here for the fun, the Gasparilla Distance Classic is ready to keep making history and making a difference for our community.

What they're saying:

"It was awesome, especially because my dad used to run this race when he was younger. So I knew I had to come out here and give it a try," Anne-Marie Blaney, placing first in the half marathon for women, said.

"I'm always trying to be number one, but it doesn't always happen, but it's always an honor when it does," Trevor Wysong, placing first in the half marathon for men, said.

"That's really about community. They love doing what they do for us," Harmeling said.

For more information on the event, click here.