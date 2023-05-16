Three killed in dump truck crash in Parrish played integral roles in the Strawberry Festival

The Plant City community is mourning the lives of three beloved people who were considered staples at the Florida Strawberry Festival.

Randy and Jill Scott and Judy Cook were all killed in a head-on crash in Parrish Monday.

"Not only did the Scott family lose their family members, but we all also [lost a] piece of us yesterday," Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson said.

RELATED: 3 killed in head-on crash involving dump truck in Parrish, troopers say

The family’s pastor says their deaths leave an inexplicably gaping hole in the community in more ways than one.

"It's every pastor’s nightmare. No pastor wants to go through what we've gone through over the last 24 hours," Graceway Church Pastor DeWayne Howard said.

When many people think of the Strawberry Festival, friends say they thought of Randy Scott. Scott was "the voice" of the popular event for decades.

Pictured: Randy Scott at a previous Strawberry Festival

"When we heard the national anthem when we opened, that was Randy Scott singing," Robinson said. "When we heard Happy Trails at closing time, that was Randy Scott."

READ: 'He's a hero': Hillsborough deputy delivers baby girl on side of SR 60 in Plant City

Robinson says he just saw Randy and Jill Scott last week at an event, but never thought that would be his last time seeing the couple.

He says Randy, Jill and Judy and the rest of their big family were an integral part of the Strawberry Festival every year.

"If you didn't know them, maybe that was their goal," Robinson said. "They never sought the spotlight. They never wanted a pat on the back. They're just like all of our other volunteers out here that do it for the love of our community and the love of the Strawberry Festival."

Howard says he met the three at the Strawberry Festival, before they eventually became close and joined Graceway Church.

The three also held very special spots within Graceway Church.

MORE: Family of Plant City road rage victim makes plea to public as police search for shooting suspect

"Randy is always at the sound booth. But he took the Sunday off to worship beside his wife, Jill and Judy, and it was the first time they worshiped together, sitting beside each other and a good while," Howard said. "Very special day. Little did they know that would be their last."

Whether it was helping with weekly services or helping craft and decorate for church events, Howard says the three were at the center of the church family.

Howard says their first Sunday without Randy, Jill and Judy will be extremely difficult, but their memory is unwavering.

"What an honor and a joy it was to be there, Pastor. And thank you for loving on our family and allowing us to love on you," Howard said. "Be sure and hold those that you love a little tighter, a little longer, and make time. We never know when our time is up."

Howard says he hopes to have some sort of tribute to the family on Sunday. The fatal crash is still under investigation by Florida Highway Patrol.