Three teens arrested in connection with drive-by shooting, police say

article

Three teens were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in West Lakeland on Wednesday morning, according to Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives.

Police say that no one was injured in the incident, which occurred at a residence in the area of Chestnut Road and West Parker Street.

The victim told detectives that he and his friend stopped associating with the suspects, which didn't sit well with them.

READ: Polk County teacher, Disney employees among 219 arrested in human trafficking-focused bust: PCSO

Police say the victim's friend has been a victim of two drive-by shootings, one on August 9th and the other on September 20th.

According to Sheriff Grady Judd, detectives were able to link all three shootings during their investigation.

In a statement released to the media, Sheriff Judd said," While investigating this shooting, our detectives found that it was linked to two other drive-by shootings. The same three suspects were out there putting innocent lives at risk, motivated by revenge because their feelings were hurt that the victims didn’t want to be around them anymore. And of course, there was some social media drama thrown in there as well. They wanted to act like big bad-boys, and now they’re charged with big bad-boy crimes."

READ: Suspect in Howard Frankland Bridge stabbing worked as federal prosecutor

Police say that a firearm believed to have been involved in the shootings was found in one of the suspect's homes during the investigation.

In each one of the shootings, there were four people inside the residences, all of whom were uninjured.

All three suspects are facing various charges, including attempted second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.