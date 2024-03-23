Thrifter turns hobby into successful New Port Richey business

One woman's interest in old things transformed from a personal passion into a legitimate business venture.

Brandy Hunt was always a self-described "professional" thrifter as a hobby. But when the pandemic hit, she turned that hobby into a successful business.

"Just like my pure passion that I've done since I was a young child," Hunt shared. "So I was like, why not continue doing the thing that truly makes me happy."

She has the eye for collectible items and the flare to make the special items stand out.

READ: Bay Area eco-friendly candle maker creates her own concrete vessels

"Vintage is anything 25 years or older," she explained. "So these are like probably one of my favorite things that inspires the kind of vibe of the shop. It's the 1960s, 1970s novelty print."

Old photos, album covers, VHS movies, grandma and grandpa's clothes, all of those will give her pause at a sale.

"The mystery behind it, you literally never know what you're going to find at the yard sales, estate sales, thrift stores," she admitted. "My favorite is estate sales, being in like a different home, sometimes in a different town that you would never see."

Hunt had been going to local markets with a selection of her collections in a van, but having a base of operations was her ultimate goal.

READ: Inverness artist creates sculptures inspired by Florida marine life

"The storefront was just like a dream. I really didn't think it would happen," she said. "The push for in general was to have a home base so I can build my collection."

So now she shares her lifelong dream and passion with others.

"And I want them to feel like they're in like another world," she exclaimed.

If you wish to visit the Brass Cat in person, you will find the store at 6512 US 19 in New Port Richey, Florida 34652.

To view Hunt's shop on Etsy, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter