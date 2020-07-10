TMZ: Cadaver dogs alert on alligator pit at zoo once owned by Joe Exotic

Cadaver dogs have allegedly picked up on human remains at an Oklahoma zoo formerly owned by Joe Maldonado-Passage, AKA Joe Exotic, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports Maldonado-Passage’s former partner, Jeff Lowe now owns the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, located in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, however, a judge recently granted ownership of the zoo to Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin. It is unclear whether she has taken ownership of the property at this time.

Two cadaver dogs were brought onto the property where an episode of a reality show was being filmed Thursday and “zeroed in on what their trainer believes are human remains,” TMZ said in an exclusive report.

TMZ sources said the scent was detected in an alligator pit.

A production crew was at the property recording an episode of Zak Bagans' "Ghost Adventures." That shoot has been halted while Garvin County Sheriff's Office deputies investigate.

RELATED: Big Cat Rescue CEO: 'People have been trying to kill me for years'

Advertisement

Joe Exotic is currently in prison after he was convicted for trying to have Carole Baskin, of Tampa’s Big Cat Rescue, killed. Maldonado-Passage was also convicted of charges of animal abuse.

FOX 13 News has reached out to Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin for comment.

RELATED: Big Cat Rescue CEO disapproves of 'Tiger King' documentary, calling it 'sensational'

Read more at TMZ.com.

This story was reported from Tampa, Florida.