Tonya Whipp case: Community holds vigil for missing Polk County woman one year later

Family and friends of a missing Polk County woman are praying for closure and marking a year since her disappearance.

Loved ones of Tonya Whipp gathered for a candlelight vigil at Auburndale park, just days after police wrapped up another search at her fiancé's home. They did not find her body.

Friday night, there were purple ribbons wrapped around trees at Auburndale Park, where Tonya Whipp’s family came to pray and honor her, one year after she was last seen.

Not only is purple her favorite color, but purple ribbons are also bringing awareness to domestic violence.

"We were praying that we'd get that closure if she was there. And obviously that didn't happen. But we'll never give up," said Tonya’s Aunt, Lisa Textor.

That closure hasn’t happened yet for Whipp’s family. This past week, Auburndale investigators spent four days searching the home where she lived with her fiancé, Russell Carroll, where she was last seen a year ago.

For her family, it's been a year of holidays and birthdays without her.

"It’s been hell. I mean, honestly. Tonya was such a vibrant, funny, hilarious person and such a hard worker and just always made you laugh. To have her not here and know that we're not going to have that ever again. It's hard. She was too young," said Textor.

Her family held out candles in hopes that they’ll find Tonya and uncover the truth about what happened to her.

Left: Russell Carroll. Right: Tonya Whipp.

Carroll is now behind bars, charged with stealing thousands from her bank account over the past year. Law enforcement has said he is the only person of interest in her disappearance.

"It was always our belief that something may have happened to her, at the location she was living," said Nico Tusconi who leads We Are the Essentials, a nonprofit who searches for missing people.

Tusconi said they have searched 20-30 locations for Whipp.

"I wish this day was not taking place. I wish we could have found her, by now, but I really do deep down in my heart, think we are going to," he said.

Even though Whipp’s family doesn’t believe she is alive, she is still with them.

"Pray with us that we can bring it at home and give her the peace that she deserves," said Textor.

Carroll not been charged in Tonya’s disappearance. He previously served 20 years in prison for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend.

