Toxic blue-green algae may be blooming in 3 Polk County lakes

Polk County health officials are warning that toxic blue-green algae may be present in three lakes.

The Florida Department of Health in Polk County has issued a blue-green algae caution for Lake Crago in Lakeland near the boat ramp, Lake Pierce in Lake Wales, and Lake Hamilton in Dundee.

The Department of Environmental Protection is currently taking samples to determine if the algae is toxic.

What they're saying:

"We're asking the public to be cautious around these lakes and take precautions like avoiding swimming in them, drinking the water, and letting their pets near the lake water," said Lydia George, a public information officer for the county health department. "It's just best to stay safe while these lake conditions are being monitored."

Why you should care:

Direct contact can cause skin irritation, difficulty breathing, and stomach problems.

Blue-green algae blooms can occur year-round, but typical environmental factors that contribute to their growth include warm water temperatures, sunny days, and excess nutrients. Health officials say the algae may still be present in the water, even if you can't see a bloom.

A local pro fisherman and his buddy, Demond Dunn, spent a few hours fishing at Lake Crago on Tuesday morning.

"It's relaxing out here," said Dunn. "You can come out here and chill. Sit down and catch what you need to catch until it's time to go. Personally, if I see algae in the water, I go to a different location."

What you can do:

To keep track of where blue-green algae grows in your area and to receive health alert updates, follow Protecting Florida Together, where you can input your address or the address of the lake into a dashboard.