Sheriff Grady Judd: 'Violent death' at group home prompts murder investigation

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says that his office is helping the Bartow Police Department investigate what they are calling a "violent death."

What we know:

First responders found the victim, an 81-year-old white man, dead this morning at an independent group living home.

Three other people lived in the group home that is owned by ET Care.

Judd says that the man was last seen on Saturday evening.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd gave an update Sunday on a murder investigation after a violent death at an independent group living home.

What we don't know:

No other information has been released and Sheriff Grady Judd says they will release more information on Monday.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

