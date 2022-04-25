TPA focuses on expansion, future demand in master plan update as Tampa continues to grow

As the Tampa Bay Area continues to grow and more and more tourists flock to local shores, Tampa International Airport leaders are planning updates to their multi-year, multi-billion dollar master plan.

As the plan enters its final phase, airport officials will focus on expansion and future demand. The third phase of the TPA master plan will add a new terminal that promises to expand on Tampa's international offerings.

"When we look at economic development as a driver for the region, that's the number one thing we're hearing from businesses is we need to be on the global grid. We need global access," said Chris Minner, executive VP of marketing and communications at TPA. "We are seeing more and more companies that are wanting to be here, bringing operations from Europe, bringing operations from all over Latin America. We need to have a nonstop flights to the places people want to go."

The new airside will add 16 gates, giving the airport the flexibility to add more domestic and international flights.

"What that means is that we'll have much more flexibility to be able to bring flights in from all over the world," said Minner.

Officials are also eying new technologies designed to make getting around the airport easier and greener with biometric gate checks, electric autonomous shuttles and hands-free entry.

Monday was the first of three meetings airport officials have planned before finalizing the master plan update. They hope to finish the process by the end of 2023 in order to get to work on the next 20 years or airport travel as quickly as possible.