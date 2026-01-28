TPA welcomes job seekers at hiring event ahead of spring break rush

The Brief Tampa International Airport and its partners are looking to fill about 200 open positions ahead of the spring break travel period. Job openings range from concessions and baggage handling to roles in IT, aircraft maintenance and law enforcement.



Job seekers gathered at Tampa International Airport (TPA) on Wednesday for the airport’s hiring event as it prepares for the upcoming spring break travel rush.

By the numbers:

With around 200 positions available, open roles at TPA span a broad spectrum of the aviation industry, including retail, restaurants, ground handling services and IT. Almost two dozen employers, including aviation maintenance and repair company Airborne and parking services provider ABM, participated in the hiring event.

"It's been very steady today," TPA spokesperson Josh Gillin said. "We've had a lot of traffic. Normally, we get a big rush right at the beginning, but this has been steady all day. We're seeing a good turnout this year."

The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority (HCAA), which operates TPA, is also looking to fill several jobs, including maintenance roles and Florida-certified law enforcement officers to join the TPA Police Department.

TPA typically hosts these hiring events twice a year.

"They've been getting increasingly popular as they've been going on the last couple of years," Gillin added.

Local perspective:

Tampa resident Achilles Senat, a single father of twins, attended TPA’s hiring event for the first time, hoping to land a role in aircraft maintenance.

"The jobs I used to work for are not really supporting, not really getting enough hours or time," Senat told FOX 13. "If they're actually giving me some hours, I'm not getting enough pay to make sure you’re supportive of your family."

Applicants, including Senat, moved between employers’ booths, some dropping off resumes while others sat for on-the-spot interviews.

Joshua Rodriguez, another local job seeker, came to inquire about openings within the TPA Police Department. He also discussed his background in maintenance with some of the possible employers.

"They also have positions available there that they said I would be qualified for and that they were interested in maybe giving me a call," Rodriguez said. "So, I feel very hopeful."

What you can do:

Click on this link for more on HCAA job openings.