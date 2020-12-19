TPD: 1 dead, 1 injured after SUV crashes into Tampa home

article

A driver died Saturday afternoon after crashing into a home in Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department.

It happened at a home on the 2600 block of W. Columbus Blvd. near N. Tampania Ave. around 1 p.m.

Witnesses say the driver was headed south on Tampania Ave. and did not stop before slamming into the home’s garage.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, one other person inside the SUV was injured. No one was injured inside the home.

This is a developing story.