TPD: 1 hospitalized, suspect on the run following armed robbery

Tampa police are searching for a suspect who shot and robbed a man before fleeing.

It happened in the 1200 block of N. 20th St. around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, an armed Black man in his mid-twenties, wearing all black clothing, robbed the victim before shooting him and fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by a personal vehicle and is listed in stable condition.

Police say a gray sedan was reportedly seen in the area near the time of the shooting. Detectives want to speak to the people who were in that car to see if they have any information that could help in the investigation.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his mid-twenties with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He is approximately 5’11" and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers.

