TPD: 5 arrested during Gasparilla parade

While most pirates and revelers kept things under control during Saturday’s Gasparilla festival, a few people got a little out of line.

Law enforcement officers at Saturday’s Gasparilla parade arrested five people during the pirate-themed festivities.

According to the Tampa Police Department, two of those arrested are facing felony charges for battery on a law enforcement officer. The other three were arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing.

The FWC says it stopped five people for boating under the influence.

Twenty vehicles were also towed from no parking zones.